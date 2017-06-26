The iPhone Forever Changed How We Read Takes on the Internet

Before the iPhone was released, there were very few iPhone takes on the internet. 10 years ago, that changed. Now there are lots of takes.

Since Gizmodo couldn’t possibly write all the iPhone 10th anniversary think pieces we came up with, here are just a few of our favourites:

Fuck the iPhone, the Palm Pilot Changed Phones Forever

Image: Gizmodo

The iPhone Came Out Right After I Came Out of Uni

Image: Max Pixel

The iPhone Gave Us So Many New Reasons to Touch Glass

Image: Gorilla Glass

My Dog Is Older Than the iPhone

Image: Alex Cranz/Gizmodo

I Watched the Announcement of the Original iPhone on My New iPhone and It Felt Nice

Image: Alex Cranz/Gizmodo/Youtube

The iPhone Changed the Way We Text, But Bernie Still Would Have Won

Image: C-SPAN/Gizmodo

I Was Unemployed and Could Not Afford the First iPhone

Image: Gizmodo

The iPhone Forever Changed the Way I Arrange Objects in My Pockets

Image: Alex Cranz/GizmodoImage: AP

The iPhone Seemed Dumb to Me, But Guess I Was Wrong

Image: Alex Cranz/Gizmodo

The First iPhone Didn’t Have an App Store Jill Stein 2020

Image: AP

I Bought the iPhone 3G Right Before the iPhone 3GS Came Out

Image: Getty

The iPhone Is 70 in Dog Years

Image: Alex Cranz/Gizmodo

The iPhone Changed the Way We Text, But My Ex Still Fucked My Brother

Image: Gizmodo