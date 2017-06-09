The Mist TV Show Will Be Like a 'Weird Cousin' to the Movie and the Original Story

From the very first trailer for Spike TV’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Mist, we noted how much it expanded on the original story. A new featurette, “Reimagining The Mist,” explores how the show’s creator turned a 180-page novella into a series, while still staying true to the spirit of King’s tale.

Quite obviously, the TV version of The Mist won’t confine its action to a single supermarket, and it will bring several new characters into the fold—as well as delve deeper into elements that are only hinted at on the page. “It’s like a weird cousin to the [2007] movie or to the original story, with clear points of inspiration and plot points that are all the same,” explains showrunner Christian Torpe. “And yet it’s sort of its own beast.”

The Mist premieres in the US on June 22nd on Spike. A UK broadcaster has yet to be announced.

