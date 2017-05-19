The New Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Light Show At Universal Studios Looks Spectacular

Walt Disney World has finally opened its Pandora – The World of Avatar attraction in Florida, so Universal Studios is doing what it can to keep tourists flocking to its theme parks. This past weekend Universal Studios Hollywood revealed an amazing nighttime light show at its Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but you don't need to fly to California to see it.

Using a series of powerful video projectors, the Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle show, which officially starts on June 23, bathes the replica of the famed wizarding school in colourful animations accompanied by John Williams' highly recognisable music from the films. A similar projection mapping show was used during the Wizarding World's grand opening in 2016, and it looks like the new version reuses a lot of the same animations since most park guests probably missed those opening festivities.

[YouTube via Inside the Magic]