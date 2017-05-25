The Terrorists Are Winning, if Alton Towers is Their Target

Merlin Entertainments, the fun conglomerate behind such mass entertainment venues as Madame Tussauds and the London Eye, says visitor numbers are down since the end of March, and it might just be because people are getting a bit nervy about attending jam-packed public spaces in the wake of this new wave of urban terrorism.

Merlin says it first noticed dwindling receipts after the March 22 attack on Westminster, with further falls coming when the Manchester and London Bridge attacks were carried out.

The company also operates the Alton Towers and Legoland attractions, and talked about the drop off in visitor numbers in today's financial statement, saying: "This continued in the immediate aftermath of the Westminster attack on 22 March, although the incident did result in a softer domestic, day-trip market. However, the subsequent attacks in Manchester and London over the past month have resulted in a further deterioration in domestic demand and, given the typical lag between holiday bookings and visitation, we are also cautious on trends in foreign visitation over the coming months."

Have you not done something because of terrorism, or are you going everywhere packing a penknife and some throwing stars now in case things kick off? [Merlin Entertainments via Guardian]

