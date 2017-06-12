The Week in Geek: Doctor Who, Spider-Men II, Black Lightning, and More

In this Week in Geek, we have a preview of the next Spider-Men team-up series, more information on the first series of Black Lightning, a few snippets about what to expect from the next series of Doctor Who, and more.

Black Lightning

Black Lightning executive producer Salim Akil has been talking about the upcoming superhero adaptation, confirming a few facts and mentioning one of the things on his show-based wishlist. First up he promised that Black Lightning will be more character-driven than some of the other DC shows on TV, and in the process confirmed the villain of the first series. Telling IBTimes:

"It’s a character driven show. I don’t know if there’s going to be a fight every week. There’s certainly not going to be a villain of the week. I don’t want to do that. We really want to explore the characters, even the villains. I think one of the most interesting characters right now from a storytelling standpoint is Tobias. Because we’re not having him sort of twist his mustache. His hatred for himself and for others comes from a real place, so we want to know why he’s like that.”

Tobias presumably being Tobias Whale, the violent leader of the 100 Gang - a group that was revealed to be in the series in its first trailer. He's a villain intrinsically linked to Black Lightning as a hero, so it makes sense for him to appear here rather than another DC property.

Akil also revealed that he wants teen hero Static to appear on the show at some point. There may be issues with rights, given how he didn't actually originate at DC comics, and the fact that there has been a Static TV series in production for a while with Jaden Smith rumoured to be taking the title role. Let's just hope that rumour is nonsense, especially given that it's been two years since that rumour popped up.

Doctor Who

We don't know very much about the upcoming 11th series of Doctor Who, other than the fact Peter Capaldi is leaving and Broadchurch creator Cris Chibnall is taking over as showrunner. Chibnall has been talking about his new role to the Royal Television Society, and it sounds like a pretty daunting experience.

“I finally said yes because I love the show to my bones. I resisted it for a very long time, and [the BBC] really had to woo me. But, in the end, I had ideas about what I wanted to do with it. When I went to them and said, ‘This is what I would do’, I actually expected them to say, ‘Ooh, let’s talk about that,’ but they said: ‘Great!’”

He wouldn't reveal what his ideas were, but when asked if they included a series-long storyline ala Broadchurch he said: "Yes. What the BBC was after was risk and boldness.” Risk certainly doesn't match up to previous rumours, which claimed the BBC wanted a young male lead to bring back to 'glory days' of David Tennant's Doctor. We'll just have to wait and see.

Meanwhile Mark Gattis, known for his work on Sherlock and some very hit-and-miss contributions to Doctor Who has revealed that he wouldn't ever want the showrunner job for himself. Speaking at the Oxford Union (via Radio Times) he said:

"To be honest, the job of showrunning Doctor Who I think is probably the hardest job in television, I’ve seen it up close…it’s just so completely all-consuming. I act and I write and I couldn’t do both. I couldn’t do it if I did that. It’s such a poisoned chalice… there’s so much expectation… millions of people who think they can do it better than you.”

Spider-Men II

Marvel has released a preview of the upcoming Spider-Men II miniseries, which will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up again. In case you haven't been paying attention, the series will also reveal the fate of Earth 616's original Miles Morales - something that was teased at the end of the original Spider-Men and never got resolved. It seems that just because the Ultimate Miles has been integrated into the 616 universe doesn't mean the original Miles was wiped from existence.

Nathan Fillion

Many people got excited when set leaks revealed that Nathan Fillion would have a poster-based cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 as Simon Williams. While it got cut from the final film, Fillion has revealed that he is still interested in playing the character - who goes on to become the hero Wonder Man. He said the following on The Ara Show on KISS FM in Vancouver:

"I was going to be an Easter egg in the background…[there was] a Simon Williams Film Festival, and I was in all of the movie posters. If you know the Marvel Universe, Simon Williams becomes Wonder Man, becomes an Avenger. So, he’s part of that universe. It was a neat little Easter egg, it was a neat little piece of the universe. It didn’t get into the movie. That’s fine. That happens all the time. I still had the same wonderful experience. But moving forward, I don’t know, let me see what we can do with this opportunity. That’s just a cleverly disguised opportunity. Am I right?”

It's also been revealed that Fillion has been cast in the second series of Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, alongside Tony Hale, Sara Rue, Lucy Punch and Roger Bart. It's not been revealed which characters those actors will play.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

A while back it was revealed that Mark Hamill had had "fundamental disagreements" with The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson over the direction Johnson was taking Luke Skywalker. Obviously a lot of people were worried by this, despite Hamill's assertions that he eventually realised Johnson was doing the right thing. Now, while speaking to Variety, Hamill has expressed his regret over those words:

"I got into trouble because… I was quoted as saying to Rian that I fundamentally disagree with everything you decided about Luke, and it was inartfully [sic] phrased. What I was, was surprised at how he saw Luke. And it took me a while to get around to his way of thinking, but once I was there it was a thrilling experience. I hope it will be for the audience too."

Star Wars News Net has also revealed what is supposedly concept art, featuring a new (and rather large) alien:

It might be a big fat fake, but if it is the setting seems to indicate that this alien is native to Ach-To - the planet Luke has been hiding on since his Jedi school got burned to the ground.

Justice League

Set photos from the ongoing Justice League reshoots seem to include the Hall of Justice, the League's Earth-based HQ.

More #Justiceleague set pics from ahead of new filming by Roger Skillin what's in the hangar, The Watchtower?? Imagine...... pic.twitter.com/Zs9tEGOvVg — ＤＣ ＷＯＲＬＤ (@_DCWorld) June 15, 2017

Presumably, if this is the Hall of Justice, these scenes are towards the end of the film. I doubt Batman will have time to plan and build the League a grand ornate base of operations before he's assembled his team of heroes - or while he's fighting of Parademons. It's also a bit strange that they wouldn't opt for the Watchtower first, since that would offer the League a bit more privacy.

Legends of Tomorrow

While previously released promo materials for the third season of Legends of Tomorrow haven't included Vixen, it's been revealed that she will be part of the line-up when the show returns on 10th October. That's according to Entertainment Weekly, which doesn't reveal where this information came from.

MCU

Ever since the success of Deadpool and the string of R-rated comic films that were confirmed in the aftermath, many have wondered whether Marvel would ever go for a more adult-oriented film - or if the whole 'owned by Disney' thing wouldn't allow it. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has set the record straight in an interview with AlloCiné:

“I don’t think it’s out of the question. When I started at Marvel seventeen years ago, the Blade franchise was doing very well. A lot of people didn’t even know that it was based on a Marvel character because at the time they sort of hid the fact it was Marvel. So, not out of the question, but not something we’re working on right now.”

Blade did, after all, kickstart the trend of successful modern superhero films, in a time where adaptations were either terrible because nobody cared or terrible because they were Batman & Robin-level quality.

It's also been revealed that Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) will get a more comic-faithful look in next year's Black Panther. Comic fans will know that one of Klaw's arms is a sonic weapon, which was sort-of alluded to when his arm was severed by Ultron in the second Avengers film. Though Black Panther will still take some liberties, with Klaue's new arm being described as "an advanced piece of Wakandan mining equipment."

There are also rumours about Thanos's lackeys in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, and if they're to be believed Marvel might be taking a few liberties of its own. Leaked photos from a while back hinted that the Mad Titan's Black Order would be in the film, though MCUExchange is speculating that in the MCU the characters associated with the Black Order will be more of Thanos's adopted children. We know Thanos has more kids hanging around, thanks to a GotG 2 line where Nebula casually mentions that "out of all our sibling I hated you the least". That implies there are more, and it would make sense that Thanos would train them as assassins/warriors like he did with Gamora and Nebula.

Star Wars Adventures

IDW's kid-friendly (and canon) Star Wars comics are due to arrive on 6th September, and now we know more about who is putting the stories together. We don't have all the information just yet, but CBR has a run-down of the teams working on the first two issues - along with synopses and variant cover for each of them.