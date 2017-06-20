The Week in Geek: Mega City One, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man, and More

Welcome to another Week in Geek, with a bumper load of Spider-Man news for you to enjoy. Buckle up kids, it's going to be a bumpy ride.

Judge Dredd: Mega City One

Despite the fact we know a Judge Dredd TV series is coming, don't expect it to arrive soon. Speaking to SFX (via GamesRadar) franchise producer Jason Kingsley said:

“Long-form storytelling makes showing Mega-City One and its inhabitants much easier. Trying to fit all of that into a two-hour movie is very hard. My best guess is that it’s at least two years away. But we’re so early in the process that things could happen a bit faster, or much more slowly.”

That's hardly surprising, given how the series has no cast, or even a distributor, but it's good to know that things are moving ahead quite nicely.

Wonder Woman

Thankfully Wonder Woman wasn't terrible, so you should all go and see it if you haven't already. While the film didn't have a post-credits scene, the initial credits did come in the form of a fantastic visual sequence produced by Greenhaus GFX. If you liked them, or want to see what I'm talking about, you can now watch that sequence over at The Art of the Title. It's two minutes and 30 seconds, and free from spoilers.

As for the inevitable Wonder Woman sequel, director Patty Jenkins and DC's Geoff Johns have told Variety that they're already working on a treatment for the film. They didn't say what it'll involve, but it's a welcome addition to the DCEU none-the-less.

Spider-Man

It's been announced that Luke Cage's Mahershala Ali will be appearing in the upcoming animated Spider-Man film, playing Mile's Morales' uncle Aaron Davis. In the comics Davis is the brother of Miles' father Jefferson, and the Ultimate Universe's incarnation of the Prowler. The film describes him as a man who “loves his nephew but operates on the wrong side of the law." In addition to that, we know that Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry will be lending his voice to Jefferson in the film.

Meanwhile Sony seems to be moving forward with its own Spider-Man films at top speed, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming that the studio plans to include villains Kraven and Mysterio in future Spider-Man projects. That's on top of Venom, Silver & Black, and the rumoured female-centric team-up movie.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (set for release on 7th July) has also been confirmed to include multiple post-credit scenes, as is the Marvel way. It seems there will be at least two, but there probably aren't going to be as many as the five (!) at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Jon Watts confirms that Homecoming has after credit scenes that are definately "worth sticking around for" (Obviously). #Supanova. — Tyler James (@Tyler_Cull3n) June 18, 2017

A newly-released cast list also seems to confirm that Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Connelly will be in the film, with Paltrow reprising her role as Pepper Potts and Connelly playing 'Karen/suit lady'. Presumably Karen is the AI inside Peter's suit, since that part has been a closely guarded secret while production began. It's an interesting bit of casting on Marvel's part, since Connelly is married to Paul Bettany - aka the man who played both JARVIS and Vision.

The cast list also confirms that there are two Shockers, and the identity of Donald Glover's character. Apparently he's also playing Aaron Davis, which means Marvel isn't shying away from introducing Miles at some point in the future. It's also a nice link to Glover's past voice work at Miles Morales in the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man.

DCEU

We've know for a few weeks that Avengers director Joss Whedon would be directing a DCEU Batgirl movie, and had been put in charge of Justice League reshoots after Zack Snyder left production in the wake of his daughter's death. As it turns out, Whedon is more involved than we realised. DC Films executive Jon Berg told Variety:

He’s a big part already. We love him. He’s a great partner, collaborator; we want him to be ensconced. We bring people by, have general meetings and talk about comics and their favourite superhero movies. With Joss, he saw the master board, and he saw a Batgirl title and he said, ‘You guys seriously want to do ‘Batgirl’?’ And we said, ‘Absolutely.’ He said, ‘That’s my jam.’

Venom

Sony's Spider-Man-free Venom movie is due at the end of next year, and now it looks like we know who the symbiote villain/anti-hero will be facing off against. Unsurprisingly, it sounds like he'll be up against his offspring: Carnage. That's what Sony CEO Tom Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter anyway.

That article is well worth a read, if only because it details how Kevin Feige managed to convince former Sony Pictures head Amy Pascal to sign off on a Spider-Man in the MCU.

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

The best movie Batman is the one from the TV series, for a variety of reasons too long to list here. Fans of Kevin Conroy's take on the Dark Knight will also be happy to hear that Batman: The Animated Series' feature film spin-off Mask of the Phantasm is being remastered and released on Blu-ray. If you haven't seen it, you should. It's better than all the other Batman films out there, even The Dark Knight.

Ant-Man

Everyone knows that Edgar Wright was supposed to be directing Ant-Man for Marvel, but he left before filming even began. Now Wright himself has gone on record to talk to Variety about what happened, but only briefly:

“I think the most diplomatic answer is I wanted to make a Marvel movie but I don’t think they really wanted to make an Edgar Wright movie. It was a really heartbreaking decision to have to walk away after having worked on it for so long, because me and Joe Cornish in some form—it’s funny some people say, ‘Oh they’ve been working on it for eight years’ and that was somewhat true, but in that time I had made three movies so it wasn’t like I was working on it full time. But after The World’s End I did work on it for like a year, I was gonna make the movie. But then I was the writer-director on it and then they wanted to do a draft without me, and having written all my other movies, that’s a tough thing to move forward thinking if I do one of these movies I would like to be the writer-director. Suddenly becoming a director for hire on it, you’re sort of less emotionally invested and you start to wonder why you’re there, really.”

This seems to lie up with previous reports, which indicated the split occurred because the script written by Wright and Cornish didn't quite fit into the MCU's shared universe. The way Wright describes it now doesn't seem to indicate any lasting resentment, though it's tough to say how things really went down behind the scenes.

Godzilla: King of Monsters

The upcoming Kaiju sequel is coming, and now we know who's going to be in it and which classic monsters Godzilla will be facing off against. A press release from Warner Bros. and Legendary says:

“The heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species — thought to be mere myths — rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Ken Watanabe and Sally Hawkins are reprising their roles from the first film, joined by Stranger Things' Mille Bobbie Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi.