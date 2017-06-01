There's Some Confusion as to When a Wonder Woman Sequel Would Be Set

With the stellar reviews, solid Thursday preview box office, and growing DC universe, it feels like a certainty that Wonder Woman will come back for a second solo movie. But when will that movie be set?

A big part of Wonder Woman’s story has already been told. The new movie explores her origins, but we’ve already seen her help Batman and Superman save the world (in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). And in November, we’ll see how she helps Batman put together the team for Justice League. So would a second Wonder Woman solo film take place after Justice League? Or would it be in the past, between the new movie and Batman v Superman?

Wonder Woman ends at the end of World War I, which is almost 100 years before Diana’s reappearance in Batman v Superman. That’s A LOT of time to be filled in when A LOT of wars plagued the Earth. As an Amazonian raised to stop wars, you have to think Diana did something when World War II broke out, or Vietnam, or any number of major conflicts.

Speaking to Uproxx, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins (who is expected to return for a sequel) said that doing another period film was always the plan for a potential sequel.

It is for sure [set in the 100 years prior]. I’m definitely planning something more interesting using that period of time. Definitely, it’s the plan. I can’t say what it is! But it’s definitely right in the pocket of what you’re talking about.

On the contrary, in a profile of Jenkins and star Gal Gadot for The Hollywood Reporter, the following is stated:

And if it all goes according to plan, Jenkins is more than ready to return to the character for a contemporary-set Wonder Woman sequel (she and Gadot are contractually committed to a second film).

So what’s the truth? As expected, Warner Bros. wouldn’t comment. But, as often is the case, maybe the answer is actually both. Maybe Diana regales Bruce Wayne, Barry Allen, and others with her tale of what she did about Hitler or something. That certainly seems like a cooler, more interesting option than Diana simply fighting a new bad guy in modern times, when she has five dudes (Batman, Superman, Aquaman, Flash, Cyborg) sitting around willing to help her.

Or maybe Wonder Woman 2 is still completely in flux. The first movie hasn’t even been open for 24 hours (as of this article’s publication), so there’s not even a guarantee it will happen yet. Maybe both options are still on the table and everyone is right—for now.

If and when we find a specific answer to this question, we’ll let you know. But until then, tell us when you think Wonder Woman 2 should be set. [Uproxx, Hollywood Reporter]

More Movies Posts: