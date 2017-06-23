This Endless Montage of Tunnels Somehow Makes Nightmarish Commutes Look Beautiful

The London Underground is made up of one of the most complex tunnel systems in the world. As a commuter, it’s hard to see the beauty of that complex maze racing through it every morning on the way to work, but this short film manages to paint those endless tunnels as a work of art.

Using slow and methodical dolly shots, Deeper Underground reveals the symmetrical beauty of London’s tunnels. But as anyone reliant on a subway every day will attest, it’s easier to appreciate all that architecture and infrastructure when you’re not battling hordes of people who are also late for work. [Vimeo via designboom]

