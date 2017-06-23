watch this

This Endless Montage of Tunnels Somehow Makes Nightmarish Commutes Look Beautiful

By Andrew Liszewski on at

The London Underground is made up of one of the most complex tunnel systems in the world. As a commuter, it’s hard to see the beauty of that complex maze racing through it every morning on the way to work, but this short film manages to paint those endless tunnels as a work of art.

Using slow and methodical dolly shots, Deeper Underground reveals the symmetrical beauty of London’s tunnels. But as anyone reliant on a subway every day will attest, it’s easier to appreciate all that architecture and infrastructure when you’re not battling hordes of people who are also late for work. [Vimeo via designboom]

