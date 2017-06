Wait, you don't know about the three seashells? It's a reference to the 1993 film Demolition Man. Observe.

The Three Sea Shells by Barry Blankenship. Image: Gallery 1988

As for the art, it's by artist Barry Blankenship and is an 28 x 43cm screenprint in a limited edition of 44. It's part of a gallery show at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles, California inspired by the podcast How Did This Get Made? You can buy it here, see all the other art here, and listen to the episode here.

