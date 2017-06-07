This New Spider-Man: Homecoming Toy Makes Tom Holland Even More Adorable

The Good Smile Company make thoroughly kickass figures. Among the many daft toys that sit on my horrendously cluttered desk, Good Smile's take on Link from The Legend of Zelda and Metal Gear Solid's Snake take particular pride of place. But the toy maker doesn't just craft awesome video game figurines, oh no. To celebrate the upcoming launch of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which swings into UK cinemas July 7, Good Smile is releasing its Nedoroid figure based on everyone's favourite friendly neighbourhood... well, you know the rest.

All images: Good Smile

Standing around 10cm tall, this adorable take on the web-slinger is clad in a suit that's a deadringer for the snug spandex a certain Mr Stark designs for Spidey in the upcoming Marvel flick. Good Smile's figure even comes with three different replaceable heads, including a ludicrously cute version of Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

No word on when the Nendoroid will be available in the UK as of yet, but the huggable little dude is currently retailing for ¥4,537 (around £32) on Good Smile's web(slinging)site. In the meantime, look at the ace arachnid-themed images below and be happy: