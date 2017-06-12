This Trailer for the Present-Day Midsummer Night's Dream Movie Includes a Man With a Literal Arseface

In Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the character Bottom is given the head of an ass. Of course, that’s traditionally a pun and he’s usually shown with a donkey’s head. Not in this version. Nope. Fran Kranz’s Bottom has a actual ass for a face.

The trailer for Midsummer Night’s Dream was debuted on EW’s website and it’s weird even for a play about a bunch of lovers trapped in the woods, while sprites and fairies run around. This version is set in what looks like modern Los Angeles, which isn’t a totally unfamiliar place to set Shakespeare, and stars Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater have been mainstays in Shakespeare in the Park productions for numerous summers.

That all said, everything in this trailer is overshadowed by ol’ arseface.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream will premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival on June 17th.

