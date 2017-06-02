This Unsettling Short Film Showing a Drowning New York City Seems a Lot More Plausible Now

Before yesterday, Claire&Max’s latest short film—which shows what New York City would look like if climate change continued, unabated, and sea levels rose high enough to flood it—was already unsettling. But with the US officially abdicating the Paris Agreement, this is now looks like a peek at a future that seems more and more likely.

Using clever visual effects, two°C shows just how catastrophic an increase of just a few feet of seawater would be to the city that never sleeps. And if you’ve ever been to New York, the vast emptiness of the landscape—where the hell are all the people?—makes it that much more disconcerting. [Vimeo]

More Watch this Posts: