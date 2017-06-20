UK Parliament Suffered Confirmed Cyberattack On Friday Night

Over the last 48 hours it has been confirmed a cyberattack aimed at accessing MPs' emails took place against the UK Parliament on Friday night. In response, the government was forced to stop MPs from accessing their emails remotely on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to Bloomberg, a House of Commons representative, who requested to remain anonymous, admitted the government had prevented members of Parliament accessing email accounts from remote locations in an effort to stop the attack from spreading. “We have discovered unauthorised attempts to access accounts of parliamentary networks users and are investigating," said the representative, who also confirmed the government is now investigating the attack with the assistance of the National Cyber Security Centre.