Watch A Kid Become A Ghostbuster For A Day With Dan Aykroyd's Help

The world can be a pretty crappy place, but one thing everyone agrees on is that making the dreams of sick kids come true is incredibly awesome. And that's what recently happened for an eight-year-old Iowa boy named Braeden Rios.
Braeden Rios, flanked by some Ghostbuster cosplayers, got the day of a lifetime. Image: For the Win
Rios, who suffers from bronchomalacia, has been a Ghostbusters fan for his whole life. So the For the Win Project, with the help of Sony Pictures, flew him and his family to Los Angeles, where he became a Ghostbuster for the day. It all began with a call to action via a phone call from Ray Stanz himself, Dan Aykroyd. Here's a quick video recap.
In addition to everything you see above, Rios and his family were greeted by a video that included special messages from Ghostbusters directors Ivan Reitman and Paul Feig. The superfan also got to use props from the original and rebooted films, and have a full photo shoot and film shoot. Then, on June 8, For the Win arranged a screening for Rios and his family back in their hometown to rewatch the whole experience.
Finally, here's Rios' unique Ghostbusters poster, a staple of the For the Win Project, which was created by co-founders Jaimie Trueblood and Jesse Wilson
Now that is awesome.
And here's the trailer for the whole event.
For more on this organisation and this one-of-a-kind experience, visit their website or Facebook.
