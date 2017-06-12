Watch A Kid Become A Ghostbuster For A Day With Dan Aykroyd's Help

The world can be a pretty crappy place, but one thing everyone agrees on is that making the dreams of sick kids come true is incredibly awesome. And that's what recently happened for an eight-year-old Iowa boy named Braeden Rios.

Braeden Rios, flanked by some Ghostbuster cosplayers, got the day of a lifetime. Image: For the Win

Rios, who suffers from bronchomalacia, has been a Ghostbusters fan for his whole life. So the For the Win Project, with the help of Sony Pictures, flew him and his family to Los Angeles, where he became a Ghostbuster for the day. It all began with a call to action via a phone call from Ray Stanz himself, Dan Aykroyd. Here's a quick video recap.