Watch Game of Thrones Characters Perform 'I Will Survive'... Even Though Most of Them Won't

As we gear up for the seventh series of Game of Thrones, it’s always fun to look back and remember those who’ve come and gone. There’s no better way than through song and dance... even if none of the characters are technically singing.

YouTuber Sung By Movies has released a video recreating Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” using dialogue from Game of Thrones. It can be a bit dizzying, but it’s a hell of a lot of fun... especially when you consider that most of the characters in the video did not, in fact, survive. (For those who speak Spanish, there was also a funny “I Will Survive” cover last year about Jon Snow)

Game of Thrones returns July 16th, where (presumably) even more people will not make it to the end of the series. But that’s the beauty of the game of thrones. You may win or you may die, but either way, you can still rock out. [YouTube]

