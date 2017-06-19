Watch These Impossibly Precise Japanese School Kids Set a New Skipping Rope World Record

With a mind-blowing display of precision and timing, 14 students from the Fuji Municipal Harada elementary school in Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan, set a new Guinness World Record for the most skips over a single rope. In just 60 seconds, the students managed to skip 225 times without a single mistake.

Watching these kids in action is an equal mix of anxiety, as one tiny mistake will almost certainly send them all crashing to the ground like tumbling dominoes, and relaxation, thanks to their incredible precision and flawless performance. Also, what ever happened to just playing dodge ball during gym class? [YouTube via Boing Boing]

