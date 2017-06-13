Watching a Daredevil Pilot Fly This Low Is Absolutely Terrifying

If you’re a nervous flyer, you’re probably going to want to skip this video, because after watching YouTube’s Linkerius fly so low to the ground that it looks like he’s perpetually going to crash, you’ll be terrified of ever stepping foot on a plane again.

As dangerous as skimming the earth at hundreds of miles per hour seems, it’s an actual technique used by military aircraft to help avoid threats. A nap-of-the-earth, or NOE, course allows a pilot to use natural geographical features like hills and valleys to avoid radar, and make it harder for an enemy to spot the aircraft since it’s not silhouetted against the bright blue sky. [YouTube via Likecool]

