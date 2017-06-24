We Asked Corey Taylor to Listen to the Internet's Best and Worst Slipknot Mashups

If the internet has one positive attribute, it’s that it connects people: coworkers building the future together; families living on opposite sides of the world; future lovers flirting over instantaneous chat programs; and, late last week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and me.

The famously gruff-voiced singer was back in the news after Chad Kroeger (of Nickleback infamy) slung insults at Taylor’s recent music project Stone Sour, eliciting a response from both Taylor and, improbably, Smash Mouth. Nickleback has been immensely popular as an object of online ridicule for over a decade, and Smash Mouth’s place in meme history was cemented years ago through the band’s association with Shrek. But Slipknot’s own quiet dominance of the land of mashups has long been overlooked.

“I don’t know why so many people love my voice for mashups or remixes honestly,” Taylor wrote to Gizmodo over email. “Maybe it’s the rhythms, maybe it’s the tonality of it all... Or maybe they just think it’s funny to stick these heavy ass vox on a weird techno kiddie song hahaha.”

Both are true, as pairing aggressive vocals over light music is funny and rapped or shouted words tend to be easier to match to unrelated music. Possessing both qualities (and enjoying more than enough name recognition), Slipknot has been a staple of Soundcloud’s mashup culture for years.

With that in mind, we asked Taylor for some thoughtful impressions of a few choice mashups featuring his music—some more listenable than others.

“Psychosalad” by The Wiggles feat. Slipknot (Homeschool Dropouts)

“The Death Grips drop was amazing. Not everyday you see a children’s show and a burning field.”

“Youality” by Carly Rae Jepson feat. Slipknot (Isosine)

“AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH TOM HANKS!!”

“Untouchable” by The Glitch Mob feat. Slipknot (The Early Mourning)

“The rhythms on this and the textures worked really well together. Can’t help but notice all of these use almost ALL of my lyrics. It’s pretty flattering.”

“Before Icarus” by Madeon feat. Slipknot (Isosine)

“I absolutely love this one. The groove and the vocals are so good together. Everything gels.”

“Psycho-Six Flags” by The Venga Boys feat. Slipknot (Poolboy)

“Dear god in heaven what the fuck was that sweet hell...?”

We don’t know and honestly we’re sorry we made you listen to it. Thank you, Mr. Slipknot.

