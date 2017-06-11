We Love This Street Fighter/Predator Mash-Up

With the 30th anniversary of Predator still fresh in our minds, and the world of video games currently focused on the world of E3, the time has never been better for what you see right there.

It’s an art print called, obviously, You Sonofabitch!, and it’s by artist Aled Lewis for a gallery show called iam8bit: A Love Story, which opens in Los Angeles tonight, timed to E3. It’s one of several pieces Lewis did blending romantic movies (or, romantic moments) with video games. Here are a few others. Can you guess the mashups?

From top to bottom that’s The Legend of Zelda and Ghost, Prince of Persia and Dirty Dancing, Monkey Island and Titanic, then finally, Super Mario Bros. and Say Anything. So good.

And can’t you almost hear Ryu and Ken doing that classic Predator line?

The art can be previewed at this link, info about the event is here, and the show will be online at iam8bit’s site starting at 8pm PST tonight. [iam8bit]



