We May Eventually Find Out How the Battle of New York Changed Peter Parker

The Battle of New York at the end of The Avengers is a crucial moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the moment the whole world changed. And when it happened, a little boy named Peter Parker was just a few miles away in Queens.

This we know. Spider-Man: Homecoming establishes that Peter Parker lives in the same New York where the battle occurred—and yet, the movie never reveals how it affected him. Was that the moment he realised he wanted to be a hero? Did the events have anything to do with the likely passing of his Uncle Ben? Was he depressed at the destruction? Excited to see the Avengers? We don’t know, but we decided to ask the team behind Spider-Man: Homecoming if we’d ever find out.

“It’s something that I’m very interested in,” star Tom Holland told us. “And I know [Marvel president] Kevin [Feige] is too. I think it’s important to go back and see that Peter has been a person in this universe since the beginning. It’s something I’d like to revisit but whether we do, that’s a question for the creators.”

So we asked the creators. First, producer Amy Pascal, who didn’t say we’d see the Battle of New York specifically, but did allow that the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an important part of Peter’s world.

“The movie is designed for you to feel the movies that have been made in the Marvel universe [are] the history that’s in the books Peter studies,” Pascal said. “That was the world he grew up in and that was one of the key ideas of creating this character, so that he could have something that he wanted to be that he wasn’t a part of.”

Interesting. So what about director Jon Watts, who’s expected to return for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel?

“You have to think about two really big events,” Watts added. “The one is seeing Tony Stark on TV, revealing to the world that he’s Iron Man. That would be so dramatic. Then, yes, the events at the end of Avengers would be a big deal to a little kid. And I think that might be something that would be worth exploring.”

When it comes to discussing specifics in any future Marvel movie, the people involved are incredibly tight-lipped. But for the star and director to both acknowledge how crucial the Battle of New York likely was for Peter, that certainly makes it seem like it could be explored in the future.

Plus, Peter’s past has already started to become a thing.

Spider-Man Homecoming opens July 5th. Its sequel will be out two years later.

More Marvel Posts: