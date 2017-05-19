You Can Finally Buy Snapchat Spectacles In The UK... If You're Standing Next To The London Eye

Snapchat's ultra swanky, video-recording Spectacles are finally available in the UK – albeit only in a very specific location in London.

Image: Snapchat

As Wired reports, the fish-eye lens specs – which can capture video at an 115-degree angle – can now be bought in the capital, at a pop-up booth located right beside the London Eye on the banks of the Thames. Spectacles are currently being sold for the princely sum of £129.99. Not planning on visiting the Big Smoke's big wheel anytime soon? Fret not – Wired says the Spectacles vending machine will soon appear in other UK cities.

Snapchat has plenty of experience setting up these Spectacles stands in famous, tourist-attracting locations. When they first debuted in America, the company cannily set up a vending station at the Grand Canyon, where people queued for hours to buy a pair. So don't be shocked if savvy eBayers visit the London Eye machine, then start flogging Spectacles online for exorbitant prices.