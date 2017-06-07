You Can Now Buy That Kickarse Wonder Woman Poster You Fell In Love With Last Weekend

To celebrate the triumphant launch of the Wonder Woman movie last week, Poster Posse unleashed a whole gallery of excellent art tributes to Diana. But even for us, one stood out as something we just had to have on our walls... and the good news is, you now can, with some of the proceeds going to a suitably wonderful cause.

UK-based artist Doaly's striking poster — depicting that awesome moment in the movie where Diana effortlessly punts a German soldier through a window, except re-imagined as her smashing out of a Grecian urn — is now available for sale through Bottleneck Gallery, after an overwhelmingly positive reaction to its debut at Poster Posse.

Image: Doaly/Bottleneck Gallery

The 46x61cm print is available from now until Monday morning, June 12 for around £31, with five per cent of the total sales of the limited edition run going to Girls on the Run, a non-profit organisation that champions the potential of young girls through running and fitness programs — a group that Diana herself would probably heartily approve of.

If you want a print of your own, head on over to Bottleneck Gallery at the link below.

