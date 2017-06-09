You Can Now Crowdfund A Deep Throating Sex Robot [NSFW]

And it's aptly named The Service Droid.

That's right, there is an Indiegogo campaign where you can buy yourself a robot that provides adult oral services. See it in action for yourself.

Arlan Robotics claims to have created this line of droids due to a lack of quality male sex toys in market, stating they were "shocked at how sterile and cold male sex toys appear given the technology available in the 21st Century."

The proper tier rewards start at £95 — this will get you a head that needs to be hand operated, but does come with a handy mounting bracket. At the higher end of the scale, you can pay £395 for a full service droid with your choice of head.

If you're interested in the build andmechanics behind the project, Arlan Robotics goes into a fair amount of detail on their Indiegogo page. The project was 52% funded out of it's £12,500 flexible goal at the time of writing.

