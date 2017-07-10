10 Reasons Why the LG G6 is the King of Camera Phones

It’s no secret that we love the LG G6 here at Giz UK. It’s the best phone LG has ever made, with all the features a modern flagship should have, including a great camera. In fact, the G6 has one of the most innovative dual lens cameras available right now, and we bloody love using it.

Here are 10 reasons we think the LG G6 is the ultimate camera phone:

1. It's great for panoramas and portraits

Remember when me mentioned the innovative dual camera a few sentences ago? Well now we're going to talk about it. It features two 13MP cameras: one with an ultra wide angle, 125-degree lens; and the other with a more telephoto 71-degree lens.

It’s super easy to switch between the two, giving you the opportunity to get different perspectives when taking photographs. We can't stress how much of a difference the wide angle camera makes to shots. It allows you to capture more of that beautiful red and gold sunset, more skyscrapers in that cityscape, and more friends in the group shot.

LG hasn’t forgotten about the front facing camera, either. It's packed a 100⁰ wide angle front facing snapper as well, so selfies include some of the amazing scenery in the background - as well as your good side.

2. It gives you full and precise control

If you’re a serious camera nerd, who never uses automatic mode and insists on setting the ISO, shutter speed, focus peaking and aperture yourself, then the G6 is still one for you. All of these controls (and more) are baked straight into the stock camera app, giving you precise creative control over your shots.

3. Get creative with the Square Camera app

The Square Camera app uses the G6’s large screen to help you create stunning images and collages. In Guide Shot mode you're given an overlay to help with composition, making sure you have the most aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed around.

There's Snapshot, which will let you instantly preview images without leaving the camera, Match Shot, which creates cool double exposures, and Grid Shot, which creates a collage of photos and video.

These really will take make your images stand out on social media, and you’ll have brands paying to be featured on your feed in no time.

4. GIF-making made easy

It doesn’t matter how you pronounce it, everyone (and we mean everyone) loves GIFs. They’re one of the best things about the internet. Well now, with the LG G6, you can create your own GIFs, so you can relive the moment your friend fell over in the middle of the street in a drunken stupor, over and over again.

Creating GIFs on the G6 is really easy, letting you use a series of images or video to make the freshest, spiciest memes on the web.

5. Film stunning 4K video

With 30fps 4K video, and high-fidelity audio recording, you can shoot a short film all from your phone. Filming breathtaking video is incredibly simple on the G6, though you can also take your home movies to the next level with manual recording modes and the built-in video editor. You’ll be at Cannes Film Festival in no time!

6. It's not slippery

This one is often overlooked, and a lot of phones feel like they’re constantly trying to escape your grasp. The G6 has been designed to be slightly tacky, so you can confidently hang it over the edge of a skyscraper without the fear of dropping it.

LG has also done an amazing job with the ergonomic design. The Gorilla Glass 5 back and aluminium edges feel great, and the corners are rounded so they don’t dig into your palm. It really is a premium design.

7. It's happy going for a quick swim

Sometimes to get the best pictures you need to venture off the beaten track. Whether that means standing in the middle of a pond, or in the Brazilian Rain Forest. The LG G6 is rated IP68, which means it can be submerged in 1.5 metres of water for around 30 minutes, so you don’t need to make any compromises when or where your take your pictures.

8. Keep snapping all day with rock solid battery life

The large 3300 mAh battery will last for a full day of picture taking, making sure you never miss that one-in-a-lifetime shot. When the battery does start getting low it can quickly be replenished thanks to Quick Charge 3.0.

9. Plenty of space for pics with expandable storage

There’s nothing more annoying than running out of storage space on your smartphone. The comes with 32GB of on-board storage, which is plenty of space for pictures.

If that’s not enough, and you’re extraordinarily snap happy, there’s a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand the storage by as much as 2TB - if you can find a microSD that size.

10. Show off your shots on the outstanding FullVision™ display

If you’ve broken your back getting that perfect picture, you then want to show it off on a screen that does it justice. Well, luckily the has one of those as well. Pictures will stand out on this sharp and colourful 5.7-inch QHD FullVision™ display. It’s bright, vibrant, and perfect for reliving the memories over and over again.

