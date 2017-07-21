Access Your Favourite Messaging Services Anywhere With a VPN

Finding a messaging app all of your friends can agree on can be quite difficult. If you live in China or another country with heavy government restrictions, you might even suddenly lose access to your favourite messaging services and no longer be able to use them. However if you connect to the Internet using a VPN , you will be able to access your favourite sites and services from anywhere in the world.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

Here are some of the best deals we found for bypassing region blocking to access our favorite messaging apps:

ExpressVPN - From $99.95 for 15 months

ExpressVPN has 1,000+ servers across 136 locations with support for up to three simultaneous devices. This VPN also has a wide range of native clients with support for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android and BlackBerry. ExpressVPN even includes a kill switch in case the service is interrupted as well as full P2P support.

IPVanish - From $62.28 a year

This VPN keeps no logs on its users which gives you total privacy online. IPVanish also includes unlimited P2P traffic, over 40,000 shared IPs as well as support for up to five simultaneous connections. The company is also currently running a promotion where new customers can get 57% Off when they sign up.

ZenMate - From $38.40 for 12 months

ZenMate is a user-friendly VPN with over 30 servers across the globe that is perfectly suited for novices. The company’s streamlined Windows client is also easy-to-use and can be set up in just a few clicks. New customers can get 40% off this VPN and ZenMate even provides a 14-day money-back guarantee for those that are not satisfied with the service.

