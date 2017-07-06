Airpaq, the Upcycled Car Seatbelt and Airbag Rucksack

Of the thousands of quirky rucksacks to have appeared on Kickstarter in the last 48 hours, this one has the most potential to bestow an aura of interestingness onto its wearer. It's made from seatbelts and old car airbags, and who wouldn't want to close a rucksack with a satisfying clunk-click?

The Airpaq has already sailed through its funding targets, because a lot of people apparently also want to clunk-click away the chargers and fizzy drinks and battery packs required to last for a day outside of the home. That's quite something, as with a price of €115 at the very cheapest tier, it's significantly more expensive than a similar capacity Karrimor.

The makers say they're having dealings with 10 scrapyards in their quest for materials, so ought to be able to stitch enough together in time for the November 2017 anticipated launch date. Unless, that it, 3.5 million people suddenly decide they want one for themselves and another one to give to someone else for Christmas. [Kickstarter]

