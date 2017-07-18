All the Biggest and Best News From San Diego Comic Con 2017

San Diego Comic Con is basically nerdvana. It's the biggest event of the year, where the film, tv, and comics industries come together to showcase what they have planned for the year ahead. There are also games there, but to much lesser extent, thanks to them getting their own shows at the likes of E3 and Gamescom.
But seriously San Diego Comic Con is huge. So huge that's easy to lose track of everything that happens. Even more so if you're actually there navigating the crowds. We have plenty of news up on site, and you can keep tabs on it all right here. This list will be getting updated as the weekend progresses, so make sure to keep coming back.
There'll also be a round-up of the smaller bits of news that we didn't have chance to publish coming to you on Monday, so keep an eye out for that when you're on the way to work.
We Saw More Footage From Kingsman: The Golden Circle and It Looks So Good
The most memorable on-screen moments belonged to an actress who wasn’t even at San Diego Comic Con: Julianne Moore.
Legion's Noah Hawley Is Definitely Making a Doctor Doom Movie
Maybe Marvel's greatest villain can finally get the big-screen adaptation he deserves.
Watching Archer Outmanoeuvre Kingsman's Eggsy Is Supremely Satisfying
Two secret agents doing what they’re best at: being dapper and acting kind of dickish.
Stargate Is Coming Back, But You'll Need To Subscribe To Yet Another Steaming Service
Stargate is getting an all-new TV series on its own streaming service.
Bright, a.k.a Orc Cop,Takes a Hard-Hitting Look at Elven Gangs and Orc Racism
The latest trailer really dives deep into the weird culture clash of a Los Angeles filled with magical species, and it’s really intriguing.
Behold, Pacific Rim: Uprising's Glorious New Giant Robots
My god are they wonderful.
Inhumans Shows Off New Footage That Raises the Verdict From 'Bad' to 'Meh'
We have the trailer, and a full report on everything else we saw.
Shazam Is DC's Next Movie, and Now It Has a Director
David F Sandberg is set to direct, and hopefully Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will debut as Black Adam.
These Discovery Props Reveal a Tonne About Star Trek's New Klingon Foes
A bevy of props and images are currently on display at San Diego Comic-Con, and the Klingons are stealing the show.
Up Close and Personal With the Justice League's Movie Outfits
Last night, Warner Bros. and DC unveiled a series of replica costumes from the upcoming Justice League movie.
Luke and Rey Are the First Star Wars: The Last Jedi Action Figures
It’s nearly time for a new Star Wars movie, which means we’re even closer to emptying our wallets all over some new Star Wars toys in the run up.
