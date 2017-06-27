All Volvo Cars Will Be Electric Or Hybrid From 2019

Car maker Volvo has today announced that from 2019, all of the cars it makes will be either electric or hybrid, in what could one day be considered a significant moment in the battle against climate change.

“This is about the customer,” President & Chief Executive Håkan Samuelsson is quoted as saying in the press release, adding that, “People increasingly demand electrified cars, and we want to respond to our customers’ current and future needs. You can now pick and choose whichever electrified Volvo you wish.”

The company will apparently launch 5 fully electric cars between 2019 and 2021 - 3 with a Volvo badge, and two which will be "high performance" and which will bear a Polestar marque (us neither). It has also announced the ambition of selling 1m electrified cars by 2025, and to have switched entirely to carbon neutral manufacturing by the same year.

Sadly, the company will still be using internal combustion engines in its hybrids (including some diesel vehicles) - though every car going forward will also have at least an electric motor.

Similarly, the announcement doesn't appear to impact Volvo's parent company, Geely - a Chinese car manufacturer which makes cars under many different brands. Presumably the Volvo switch is a case of testing the water to see how the market receives it before it makes the same decision for the rest of its vehicles.

In any case, this sounds like good news to us - here's hoping the other car manufacturers follow suit.