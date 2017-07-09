Amazon Delivery Driver Drops Off a Bag of Poop on Family's Driveway

A man in east London was expecting a package from Amazon but the special delivery on his driveway was not what he’d ordered. After finding a bag filled with poop and Amazon calling cards, a quick check of CCTV cameras indicated that a delivery driver for the e-commerce giant was responsible.

The home owner, Andrew Wingrave, tells The Sun that he was alerted to the receptacle of poo when his 14-year-old son informed him that he’d seen a delivery driver squatting outside. He says that the Amazon calling cards, seen here, had been used for cleanup when the driver finished doing his business.

“I was appalled and presumed it was a wind-up,” Wingrave said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Wingrave wasn’t inclined to touch this mess, saying, “What if I contracted hepatitis C from the driver through an infection? His actions could have killed me.” Instead, two employees from Amazon were dispatched to dispose of the bag. You can bet they had some words for their co-worker later.

The customer did actually receive the package he’d ordered and was “delighted it wasn’t another turd.”

We don’t know the backstory of what happened here, but Amazon confirmed the incident and said it has opened an investigation with the contracted company handling the delivery. “We take an incident of this nature extremely seriously and are working with the delivery company which is investigating the matter,” a spokesman said.

All we can do is speculate on what exactly this driver was doing. But it’s worth noting that in 2016, a BBC reporter went undercover at one of Amazon’s delivery agencies for two weeks. The journalist found that drivers were so crunched by quotas that they often drove well above the speed limit, and some went to the restroom in the van just to save time. If I were in that situation, Amazon business cards would probably be my go-to choice for TP as well.

