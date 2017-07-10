Amazon Prime Deal Alert: Includes Amazing Echo Price Cut And Dirt Cheap Fire Stick

Here's the stuff you care about: Amazon Echo is £79.99 during Prime Day which is a saving of £70. The Echo Dot is £34.99, which is £15 off. If you want a Fire TV Stick with Voice remote, that's down to £29.99 with £10 off. There's also a Fire 7 tablet with £20 off for £29.99 and a Kindle Paperwhite for £79.99. A £30 saving.

There are all sorts of other massive savings too, as you might guess. The above all kick off from 6pm today, which is earlier than the bulk of Prime deals. Also, today are discounts of 30% on Intel-powered laptops, 40% of Bosch power tools, 40% off Logitech gaming accessories including racing wheels, headsets and mice. There are 30% of some beauty products and 40% of fashion brands. There's also 30% off an LG HDR 4K TV.

From midnight, there are 50% off Kenwood, Breville and Tefal kitchen hardware. There's 30% off smart lighting, 40% off Tommee Tippee baby gear and 50% of some pet accessories. There will also be 50% off trainers for men and women. Flymo lawnmowers are bargain-basement too, along with 40% off an Epson projector.

It's like Christmas, but without all the messing about with Jesus. Perhaps in years to come, once the apocalypse has washed the lands of most inhabitants there will be stories told about the God Amazon and his gifts on Prime Day. People will talk of the day when Amazon's daughter, Alexa, comes back to earth on Prime Day to judge us all on our purchase history.

