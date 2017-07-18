An Assortment of the Most Interesting Things Said at the Game of Thrones Comic-Con Panel

This year’s Game of Thrones Comic-Con panel was pretty unique. In past years, the season is usually over by July so the panel mainly looks back. This year, though, with the current season just starting, there wasn’t much the panel could talk about or show. So it became a pretty free-flowing, all-over-the-place conversation — with a few noteworthy moments.
Image: HBO
Kristian Nairn, aka Hodor, was the moderator and he went through a series of prewritten questions for the actors on hand, which did not include Maisie Williams (Arya), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime), or Lena Headey (Cersei). On hand, however, were Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Liam Cunningham (Davos), Alfie Allen (Theon), John Bradley (Sam), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Issac Hempstead-Wright (Bran), Conleth Hill (Varys) and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), and they all talked about a bunch of different things. Here are the most interesting things they said:
• Christie said that the reason Brienne is so loyal to the Starks is that in Catelyn Stark, she saw true strength in a woman. When the characters met, Brienne realised she didn’t have to be masculine to be taken seriously, she could “be propelled by her own sense of what is right.” So, by helping the Stark girls, Brienne is “connecting to an idea that’s greater than herself.”
• Much was made of the crush Tormund has for Brienne and Christie said she doesn’t think Brienne likes it too much. She finds it awkward but, doesn’t deny there’s some “potential secret enjoyment” in it. She may end up liking him or, according to Christie, she may still like someone else.
• The whole cast was asked which dead character they’d like to bring back and the best answers were from Sophie Turner and John Bradley. Turner said Joffrey because she loved working with actor Jack Gleeson — Joffrey — so much, an answer which got showered with boos. And Bradley said he wished they never killed Jon Snow because then they wouldn’t have had to talk about it every five seconds for a whole year.
