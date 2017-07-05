Andy Serkis Reading President Trump's Tweets as Gollum is a Bit Too Perfect

Andy Serkis, the actor who played Gollum in the Lord of the Rings series, was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night. And Colbert, a huge LOTR nerd, had Serkis read President Trump’s tweets on air. It’s honestly just too perfect.

Hearing Serkis say “the fake news media has never been so wrong” in the voice of Gollum is pretty disturbing. Let’s just hope it doesn’t start a World War. I can just picture Trump ordering strikes on New Zealand because he thinks that’s where Gollum lives or something.

Serkis starts reading the tweets at about the 3:30 mark if you want to skip ahead. He was appearing on the show to promote his new Planet of the Apes movie, which feels a bit on the nose when you remember how the original 1968 version ended. Again, let’s just hope Trump sees it. He doesn’t seem to have much a sense of humour about himself these days.