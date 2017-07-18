Apparently Microsoft is Still Working on That Halo TV Show Everyone's Forgotten

Microsoft's Halo TV series is still a thing! Um... hooray? First announced back at the Redmond giant's E3 press conference in 2013, news on the small screen project has been rarer than a shot of Master Chief's unmasked mug over the last couple of years. Yet thanks to some intrepid sleuthing by website AR12Gaming, Microsoft has finally given an update on the project.

Image: Microsoft

When asked if the Halo series was still in the works, here's what MS told the site:

"Progress on the Halo Television Series continues. We want to ensure we're doing this the right way together with a team of creative partners (Steven Spielberg and Showtime) that can help us build the best Halo series that fans expect and deserve. We have no further details to share at this time."

Bet you'd forgotten the Beard was involved, right? Here's the moment the series was first announced over four years ago (not too many folk cared then, even less care now):

Considering almost every live-action Halo production ever made has sucked Grunt balls (aside from the awesome ads), I won't be shedding any tears if the show ends up going the way of the quietly canned Xbox Fitness. Seriously, did any of you see the miniseries Halo: Nightfall? Despite having Luke Cage dressed up as a Spartan, it was an unmitigated atrocity; a hammy, dreadfully acted crime against nature.

Really, Microsoft should probably drop this and focus on, y'know, trying to make Halo 6 substantially better than the hugely uneven Halo 5.