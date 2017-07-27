Apple Just Killed iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle

Two more members of the Apple family just got put in the ground. On Thursday, a company spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that it has “officially discontinued” the iPod Shuffle and the iPod Nano.

As first noticed by MacRumors, Apple pulled both MP3 players from its website as available products today, something the company has done in the past with products it discontinues.

Apple launched both the Shuffle and the Nano back in 2005. So after more than 10 years on the market—and being mostly replaced by the iPhone and the iPod Touch, which is still available on the site—it might be time for them to be retired. Apple stopped updating the Shuffle in 2010 and the last update for the Nano was released in 2012.

The discontinuation of the Shuffle and the Nano doesn’t come as a huge surprise, as Apple killed the iPod Classic in 2014.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment, and we’ll update if we hear back. [MacRumors]

