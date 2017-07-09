AR iPhone App Rapidly Takes Photos and Leaves Them Hanging in the Air

You might be tempted to think this is just a cool experiment, but don’t be surprised when Mark Zuckerberg rips it off and it’s suddenly packaged with Instagram.

According to his website, this is the first app that Dan Monaghan has ever made. Float0 is an app that utilises the new AR toolkit for iOS 11. The idea, for now, is that you shoot a bunch of photos as you move and then see them hanging in mid-air like a little gallery exhibition. Without offering his further plans, Monaghan writes that he’s just getting started:

It’s the beginning of much more, the demo is just the beginning of an iOS App that will do a whole bunch more. Currently, it’s just a tool for taking very weird photos. It’s smooth, running 60fps with 150 photo frustums sitting there easily. My first real “app” - and it actually does something, it’s a great feeling watching someone use it, some people are really engrossed in the visual experience, there is usually no stuttering or latency, which for camera tracking even in night conditions is great with the contrasty colours.

The iPhone 8 (or is it 7s?) will undoubtedly have an improved camera that could make this function even better.

It’s easy to imagine this having some sort of social network function. You could lift your phone and see if people have taken any photos in the area you’re standing. Or if you’re at a famous spot like the Eiffel Tower, open it up and see all of the shots that people have clicked and make sure you’re not doubling up. There’s surely an opportunity to gamify it into some sort of scavenger hunt as well.

The iOS AR-era is just getting started. These little experiments are going to turn into a big industry. [Dan Monaghan via Prosthetic Knowledge]