Artist Recreates His Trip to Tokyo Through 30 Charming Short Animations

Having previously shown us what living in Los Angeles and New York City is like through a series of perfectly-looped GIFs, artist James Curran has now brought Tokyo to life with another adorable collection of animations, this time based on his experiences while living in Japan for a month.
Tokyo Gifathon recreates 30 uniquely Japanese experiences — everything from sumo wrestling, to vending machines, to sushi trains — using a cheery animation style that could make rooting around in a dumpster look like the most fun you could have in Tokyo. Why can’t everyone’s holiday videos be this enjoyable? [Vimeo via Laughing Squid]
