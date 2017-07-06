watch this

Artist Recreates His Trip to Tokyo Through 30 Charming Short Animations

By Andrew Liszewski on at

Having previously shown us what living in Los Angeles and New York City is like through a series of perfectly-looped GIFs, artist James Curran has now brought Tokyo to life with another adorable collection of animations, this time based on his experiences while living in Japan for a month.

Tokyo Gifathon recreates 30 uniquely Japanese experiences — everything from sumo wrestling, to vending machines, to sushi trains — using a cheery animation style that could make rooting around in a dumpster look like the most fun you could have in Tokyo. Why can’t everyone’s holiday videos be this enjoyable? [Vimeo via Laughing Squid]

More Watch This Posts:

Tags: