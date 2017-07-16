Atari Is Jumping On The Retro Console Bandwagon In Style

Atari (or rather that company that bought the name when the actual Atari went bankrupt) is going to follow in Nintendo's footsteps with its Ataribox console - announcing a device designed to play retro games. And while not much is known about the new product yet, it also appears that it might also be adding support for more modern games too.

Hopefully that means it's going to offer something more than just a retro games experience for kids too young to know what Pong is.

The new console has an HDMI output, four USB sockets and a choice of designs. Either a red and black plastic affair or the more traditional wood look, which is inspired by the 2600. But while it's clear this device is drawing its inspiration from, it's appealing to new users who have never seen the original 2600 design. And that, in turn, fits with the rumour that this might be more than just a retro console.

There's something to be said for using wood in high-tech gadgets, it's somehow pleasing to see nature mixed with technology. And in these days of nostalgia where people are mostly living in the past, it's great to see the Ataribox decked out in wood, while still having a futuristic look.

So what will Atari offer us to play? No one seems to know. The company's game collection includes all manner of classics like Pong, Missile Command and Centipede and newer classics like Rollercoaster Tycoon. Atari's history is a bit complicated, as the company was sold to games developer Infogrames, but that means it has some good stuff in the archive. What's more, the company is still working on PC games and releases for mobile.

So we don't know what the new console is going to offer, but it's likely going to create a lot of interest with those who lost their collective shit over the Nintendo Classic consoles. It would be utterly excellent to have something that came with a bundle of classics but also got some new games too. [via The Verge]

