Belfast's Titanic Hotel Prepares for September Launch

The Titanic-ification of Belfast is set to reach new heights later this summer, with the opening of the Titanic Hotel in the Titanic Quarter of where they made the Titanic -- a luxury development based in the former offices of ship designer Harland & Wolff.

It'll be quite the destination for fanatics of the doomed liner, with the opportunity to have a business meeting in the conference room that's been fashioned out of the original Harland & Wolff Drawing Offices, where the Titanic and many of its contemporaries were designed back in the glory days of ocean travel, with the office of chairman Lord William James Pirrie also preserved and refurbed into a modern meeting or tea room.

The rooms, unsurprisingly, have been fitted out in a vague marine style, with plenty of wood and images and schematics on the walls of the ship the place takes its name from, plus the offer of a "Titanic Breakfast" along with the cheapest £105 nightly room tariff will certainly "go down" well with travellers.

Bookings are open now, with the first guests expected to arrive on September 10. [Titanic Hotel via Belfast Live]

Image credit: Twitter

More Design Posts: