Ben Affleck Says He Loves Playing Batman But Doesn't Get Around to Denying the Rumours He's Leaving

During Warner Brother’s presentation of its upcoming DC superhero movies, Ben Affleck addressed the new rumours that he’ll soon by leaving the DC Expanded Universe. To say that his answer was vague is being generous.

Batman, Affleck said, is the coolest character in any of the comic book movie universes and he’s been nothing but thrilled to be latest iteration of the charter. That sounds positive, but the more Affleck said, the less he actually got around to answering whether or not his Batman was slated to dip out of DC’s movies in the near future.

Said Affleck:

I am the luckiest guy in the world. Batman is the coolest part in any universe, Marvel DC, anything–I’m so thrilled to do it. Its fucking amazing. I still can’t believe it. Everyone at the studio tells me I’m their Batman and I believe it. And Matt Reeves? I’d be an ape on the ground for Matt Reeves. Im blown away and its an exciting time in the DC Universe. I’m excited to be Batman.

Make of that what you will.