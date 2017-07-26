Breathtaking Timelapses Turn Massive Stormfronts Into Swirling Masterpieces

It might seem like photographer Mike Olbinski is always at the right place at the right time to capture Mother Nature’s fury. But for his latest film, Pursuit, he actually spent three months driving across 10 US states to capture this amazing timelapse footage, chasing storms and weather patterns for over 28,000 miles.

Recorded using a pair of Canon 5DS R cameras which feature a 50.6-megapixel sensor customized for preserving fine details for sharper images, Olbinski captured over 90,000 photographs to create these timelapses. In other words, he wasn’t always in the right place at the right time, but if you keep your camera pointed at the skies, you’ll eventually capture something spectacular.[Vimeo]

