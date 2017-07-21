movies

Bright, a.k.a Orc Cop,Takes a Hard-Hitting Look at Elven Gangs and Orc Racism

By James Whitbrook on at

Our first look at David Ayer’s orc cop movie Bright (still sadly not calledOrc Copsbarely scratched the weird surface of a movie that blends LAPD police drama with a world of magic and fantastical races. But its latest trailer really dives deep into the weird culture clash of a Los Angeles filled with magical species, and it’s really intriguing.

Set in a modern fantasy Los Angeles, Bright follows a beat officer (Will Smith) who suddenly finds himself paired with a rookie Orc cop (Joel Edgerton), only to find the two uneasy partners thrust into a wild world of gang warfare and 1%-er elves when they track a case that involves an obscenely powerful magic wand.

It’s hard to state just how totally bizarre a blend this—it’s kind of like a modern day-set Shadowrun mixed with Bad Boys. And so far, it’s honestly looking kind of cool.

Bright hits Netflix December 22nd.

More Movies Posts:

Tags: