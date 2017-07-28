BT Promises 10Mbps for Everyone by... 2021 or 2022

BT and its Openreach division have made a willing promise to the government to offer a 10Mbps connection to 99 per cent of the country, an offer it's made voluntarily in order to fend off potentially being forced into it by Ofcom.

A fixed wireless component should ensure there's 10Mbps on offer to 99 per cent of the country by 2020, which BT says will be offered at an affordable price for the most locationally-challenged premises. BT's offer says the current slowest few per cent of the country can expect to be luxuriating in wired speeds of at least 10Mbps by December 2021 or December 2022, although it says some of the technologies it'll use -- like G.fast -- are still "subject to trial and industry consultation" so don't go getting too excited about things ever working or being done on time.

Still, it's positive news for people who still exist way outside of the superfast areas, as some might find there's suddenly a bit of money to upgrade their previously overlooked rural exchanges or homes to FTTC or FTTH options, plus there's still the chance that Ofcom and the government will introduce a regulatory USO, or universal service obligation, to actually force BT to reach this 99 per cent target or another.

BT's boss Gavin Patterson said: "We already expect 95 per cent of homes and businesses to have access to superfast broadband speeds of 24Mbps or faster by the end of 2017. Our latest initiative aims to ensure that all UK premises can get faster broadband, even in the hardest to reach parts of the UK."

There will still be some sad farmers staring at abysmal speedtest results in 2022, though, as BT says that 0.3 per cent of the population will still only have satellite connection options five years from now. [GOV]

