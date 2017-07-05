Butch Hartman Draws Up Some Cool Ideas for Pixar TV Spinoffs

Someone get Pixar President Edwin Catmull on the phone. Fairly Oddparentscreator Butch Hartman’s got some awesome ideas on how to bring some of Disney Pixar’s most popular movies to television.

Hartman shared some concept art for seven Pixar TV spinoffs in a recent video on his YouTube channel, featuring characters from Toy Story, Monsters Inc., Inside Out, Cars, Ratatouille, Finding Nemo, Up, and The Incredibles. All of them are done in a clever combination of Pixar’s general look and Hartman’s personal style. I’m not going to go into all of them because that would take forever, but I am going to point out a couple of my favourites:

Dream Productions— It’s the story of Inside Out’s Bing Bong before he met up with Joy and Sadness. In Hartman’s world, Bing Bong spent his post-imaginary friend time as an actor at Dream Productions. The series would largely consist of his fights with Rainbow Unicorn, a totally serious acting diva who does not care for Bing Bong’s shenanigans.

Wilderness Explorers— This show would focus on Up heroes Russell and Carl’s adventures in the Wilderness Scouts, with Doug the Dog along for the ride (to help find squirrels, of course). They would explore the woods and earn badges, possibly using Carl’s balloons to accomplish tasks that would otherwise be impossible.

Yo, Pizza Planet!— This one is definitely the weirdest. According to Hartman, it would center around the Pizza Planet truck, which is officially named Todd (according to his toy from Cars). He’s able to travel between different films and worlds because his rocket allows inter-dimensional travel... but it’s only so he can deliver pizza. Apparently, Remy from Ratatouille really needs American pizza in his life.

The only one that raised my eyebrow was the Toy Story one about seeing the real world through Buzz’s eyes, mainly because we already have Buzz Lightyear of Star Command. Hartman’s idea is different, for sure, but I’m not sure it’s different enough. Check out the video below, and let us know which show idea is your favorite, or if you have another idea that Hartman could add to the list!

More Watch This Posts: