Captain Marvel Will Be Fighting Skrulls in the '90s in Her Movie

We still have a long time to wait before Marvel finally brings us the Captain Marvel movie we’ve (I’ve) all been waiting for, but at least we got some new details at studio head honcho Kevin Feige at Comic-Con: She’s going to be fighting the shape-changing aliens the Skrulls, Nick Fury has a major role but more importantly has two eyes, because the movie is set in the ‘90s. Whaaaaaa?

I hope to god this concept art accurately depicts the costume Brie Larsen will be wearing in the film because it is both a great translation of Carol Danver’s superhero outfit on screen and because it’s totally rad.

First concept art of Brie Larson as #CaptainMarvel who will face the Skrulls in a 90s set film. pic.twitter.com/yB8izslz0A — Adam @ SDCC 2017 (@adamhlavac) July 23, 2017

Also: The Skrulls were definitely part of the Fantastic Four movie rights package that Marvel sold to Fox. The fact that Marvel is using them could just be because they share custody of the Skrulls, just like they shared Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver with Sony. Maybe Marvel has always had the right for Avengers to fight Skrulls in moviecinemas.

But. If you’d like to speculate wildly, you could do worse than imagining that this is the first part of a secret partnership with Fox that will end with Marvel Studios Making Fantastic Four movies for them and oh maybe Galactus is the villains of Avengers 4? Hmm?