Car Crash Turns Utility Pole Into Fireball-Shooting Mortal Kombat Character

A driver in Ontario, Canada, recently discovered that crashing your minivan into a power pole can have bigger repercussions than just higher insurance premiums. Enraged at nearly getting toppled, the utility pole started spewing fire balls down the line like it was some kind of video game baddie.

As the video below shows, the local police couldn’t do much but pace back and forth and wait for the whole thing to short out, or the local power company to completely cut the juice. In the meantime, however, assuming everyone in both vehicles made it out okay, the fire balls and explosions make for an entertaining midday fireworks show. [YouTube via Geekologie]

More Watch This Posts: