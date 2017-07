Ian Glaubinger’s art is always fun, but these three pieces all capture the characters, the sets, and some famous props all with a signature colourful style.

I actually think the best part of the art isn’t even the expressions on the faces up top—although they are great—it’s the details I love. The “Save the Clocktower” headline, the Sports Almanac, the gravestone... they’re all wonderful touches.

You can see more of Glaubinger’s art on his Instagram and follow him on Twitter.

