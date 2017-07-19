Check Out the TIE Silencer, Kylo Ren's Deadly New Ship In The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is giving us a tonne of vehicles, new and familiar, from returning classics like the A-Wings, or the First Order’s hulking new assault Walkers. But one new vehicle just revealed is already turning heads: Kylo Ren’s sleek new personal starfighter, the TIE Silencer.

Revealed on the Star Wars Show yesterday, the Silencer—also known as the Sienar Fleet Systems Jaemus TIE V/N Space Superiority Fighter, just so you know—will be Kylo Ren’s personal craft in the film, having ditched his command shuttle from The Force Awakens. Bearing more than a passing resemblance to the Empire’s classic TIE Interceptor, the Silencer looks like a much harsher, bulkier upgrade of the infamously speedy ship, touting both blaster cannons and a battery of missiles to blow Resistance scum up with.

See Kylo Ren's new ship from #TheLastJedi & hear from the cast, go inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge @DisneyD23 & more on The #StarWarsShow! pic.twitter.com/uRU8nIRQo8 — Star Wars (@starwars) July 19, 2017

The design really does hammer home the classic TIE elements—not just the Interceptor that first appeared in the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi, but also in the bulky hull and massive wing pieces of Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced from A New Hope. Makes sense, considering just how much like his grandpa Kylo wants to be.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits cinemas on December 15th.

