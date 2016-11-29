Chill Out With 10 Full Hours of Relaxing Planet Earth Mountain Footage

When shooting a documentary, the vast majority of what you film gets edited out of the final production. But instead of letting thousands of hours of breathtaking footage go to waste, the creators of Planet Earth II have re-purposed hundreds of breathtaking mountaintop shots into this 10-hour-long relaxation tool.
All of the footage included in this lengthy montage was captured by the BBC’s film crews while on location filming Planet Earth II. There are no terrifying lion attacks nor any sloth sex included in this compilation, just peaceful and scenic mountains that will put you to sleep, or at least help you forget all the less than serene stuff in this world. [YouTube via Laughing Squid]
