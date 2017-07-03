Chris Nolan Would Only Take On Bond If He Felt 007 Needed a "Reinvention"

Christopher Nolan is no stranger to radically reinventing screen icons. Eight years after Joel Schumacher scarred us all with bat nipples and bat credit cards, Nolan swung in to save the day, rejuvenating the Dark Knight with 2005's fantastic Batman Begins. With such mad reboot skillz, it's no surprise the English filmmaker has been constantly linked to the James Bond franchise.

Image: Hollywood Reporter

Nolan was recently asked whether he'd like to take a crack at Bond in an interview with Playboy, excerpts of which surfaced on Imgur (and were later reported on by Screen Rant). While the Inception director is clearly a fan of 007, it doesn't sound like he feels the franchise needs his oh so exacting touch, at least not yet.

“A Bond movie, definitely. I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You’d have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they’re getting along very well.”

Spectre raked in over £680m at the worldwide box office, so fans are seemingly still in love with the rejigged take on the character that's been gracing screens since 2006's Casino Royale. Still, if you offered me a Nolan-helmed Bond reboot with longtime collaborator Tom Hardy in the lead role, I think my face would implode from excitement.

Away from my 007 pipedreams, Nolan's latest picture, Dunkirk, hits UK cinemas July 21. It looks ruddy marvelous.