Cooking an Airbag Turns a Microwave Door Into a Missile

Despite an endless list of fascinating and destructive experiments you can try, microwaves should really only be used to heat food. Not lightbulbs, not highlighters, and definitely not an airbag from a car. Unless you’ve got a high-speed camera to record the microwave’s door turning into a high-speed missile.

Thankfully, The Slo-Mo Guys did, and filmed what happens when you microwave an airbag using their Phantom Flex 4K high-speed camera at 2,500 frames per second. The results are, not surprisingly, incredibly destructive. The microwave oven is left bulged and deformed from the explosion, while its door ends up clear on the other side of the backyard. Do we need to remind you that there are easily 1,000 good reasons not to try this at home? [YouTube]

